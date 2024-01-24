IN PICTURES: Check out this former school in Scarborough that's on the market for £375,000 - could it change your life?
Cheswold Hall, until recently, was used as a successful school and has undergone a scheme of works.
Currently used as a commercial premises, with the necessary planning and permissions, could be converted into a residential property, there is also planning in place to convert into a HMO.
There are currently ten offices and classrooms, a kitchen, W.Cs, a basement and a large garden with patio area and access via either side of the property. This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a stunning property with lots of potential.
There is no onward chain and the property is on the market for £375,000 with Pattinson - Commercial.
Visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/ to find out more.