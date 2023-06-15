IN PICTURES: Check out this pub for sale near Malton - could it change your life?
If you fancy trying your hand at something new, or maybe even doing the same thing in a different location, why not check out this business which is for sale now.
The Coach and Horses is located in Rillington, on the A64.
It has a spacious car park and beer garden, as well as lots of indoor seating available.
It also has five bedroom accomodation, with development opportunities and camping and glamping.
The Coach and Horses pub is currently for sale for offers over £500,000 with Nationwide Business Sales and can viewed on the Zoopla website.
Page 1 of 4