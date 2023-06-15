News you can trust since 1882
The Coach & Horses in Rillington is currently for sale.
IN PICTURES: Check out this pub for sale near Malton - could it change your life?

If you fancy trying your hand at something new, or maybe even doing the same thing in a different location, why not check out this business which is for sale now.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 15th Jun 2023, 07:30 BST

The Coach and Horses is located in Rillington, on the A64.

It has a spacious car park and beer garden, as well as lots of indoor seating available.

It also has five bedroom accomodation, with development opportunities and camping and glamping.

The Coach and Horses pub is currently for sale for offers over £500,000 with Nationwide Business Sales and can viewed on the Zoopla website.

The Coach & Horses pub is located on the main road, the A64, through Rillington - meaning there is good access to it.

1. The Coach & Horses

The Coach & Horses pub is located on the main road, the A64, through Rillington - meaning there is good access to it.

The pub, bar and restaurant offers seating for up to 80 covers

2. The Coach & Horses

The pub, bar and restaurant offers seating for up to 80 covers

The pub is fully refurbished to a very high standard throughout, fully accessible on the ground floor, including accessible toilet

3. The Coach & Horses

The pub is fully refurbished to a very high standard throughout, fully accessible on the ground floor, including accessible toilet

Nationwide Business Sales are offering this wonderful opportunity to the market on a freehold basis for ‘Offers Over £500,000’.

4. The Coach & Horses

Nationwide Business Sales are offering this wonderful opportunity to the market on a freehold basis for 'Offers Over £500,000'.

Related topics:MaltonA64Zoopla