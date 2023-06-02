IN PICTURES: Check out this Scarborough Fish and Chip business for sale for less than £50,000 - could it change your life?
If you fancy trying your hand at something new, or maybe even doing the same thing in a different location, why not check out this business which has been added to the market this week.
This Fish and Chip restaurant and takeaway is located in the heart of Scarborough on Aberdeen Walk.
It also has a three-bedroom flat situated above it, making it perfect for anyone wanting to open a business and move to Scarborough.
It is formerly known as Bradley’s which traded on short frying times, just four hours and four evenings per week and yet still generated weekly sales in excess of £3,500 in the winter months and £5,500 in the summer months.
The business is for sale on Zoopla for £30,000.
Check out the images below.
Page 1 of 4