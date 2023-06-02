News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Check out this Scarborough Fish and Chip business for sale for less than £50,000 - could it change your life?

If you fancy trying your hand at something new, or maybe even doing the same thing in a different location, why not check out this business which has been added to the market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

This Fish and Chip restaurant and takeaway is located in the heart of Scarborough on Aberdeen Walk.

It also has a three-bedroom flat situated above it, making it perfect for anyone wanting to open a business and move to Scarborough.

It is formerly known as Bradley’s which traded on short frying times, just four hours and four evenings per week and yet still generated weekly sales in excess of £3,500 in the winter months and £5,500 in the summer months.

The business is for sale on Zoopla for £30,000.

Check out the images below.

Prior to closure, the business operated very well, has a 5.6 rating on review portals and has recently added a delivery service via JustEat.

The ground floor takeaway sales area is situated in front of a recently serviced, high-capacity Hopkins four-pan range.

The business formerly traded on short frying times, just four hours and four evenings per week and yet still generated weekly sales in excess of £3,500 in the winter months and £5,500 in the summer months. New hands-on owner operators could considerably and easily raise the revenue with more frequent openings.

The restaurant has split level floors to a raised internal dining area with feature skylight allowing a flood of natural daylight and seating for up to 30 diners.

