IN PICTURES: Check out this stunning property for sale in the heart of the North York Moors

A stunning cottage has been added to the market in Glaisdale, near Whitby and it could be yours!

Downe Cottage, located in Underhill, in Glaisdale, is for sale with Henderson’s Estate Agents for £775,000.

It is a detached cottage with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms, all within 1.25 acres.

The garden consists of an orchard, woodland, vegetable and grassed areas and the land is separated by the long driveway which gives dual access to the residence and parking for several vehicles. There is also a useful range of stone outbuildings and a hardwood greenhouse.

The house has that warm family feeling upon entering, all the rooms are of very generous proportions, with heigh ceilings, original coving and doors to name a few. Over recent years Downe Cottage has benefitted from a new roof, wooden double glazing though out and repointing.

The property briefly comprises of a good sized living kitchen, pantry room, utility and wood store, children playroom which was once a formal dining room, snug, w.c and a formal lounge with decorative wooden panelling to the walls.

The majority of the rooms have large windows which flood them with natural light and also take in some breath taking views of the panoramic vista.

The property can be seen on the Zoopla website here, and you can check out the images below!

1 . Downe Cottage, Glaisdale This four bedrrom and three bathroom detached cottage is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents for £775,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Downe Cottage, Glaisdale The property sits in some very impressive mature gardens and has an orchard, woodland, vegetable and grassed areas which amounts to 1.25 acres. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Downe Cottage, Glaisdale The garden has that lovely English countryside feel to it. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Downe Cottage, Glaisdale There is a useful range of stone outbuildings and a hardwood greenhouse. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

