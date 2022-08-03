IN PICTURES: Christina Aguilera at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Opening with hits Dirrty, Can’t Hold Us Down and Bionic, the Grammy Award winner and multi-million selling artist delivered an incredible show which covered her sensational career to date.

An 8,000 sell-out crowd at the UK’s largest open air concert arena were then treated to such classics Genie In A Bottle, What A Girl Wants, Candyman, Lady Marmalade before a stunning finale of Beautiful, Fighter and Let There Be Love.

Accompanied by singer Nelson, Christina also sang the hit Say Something (I'm Giving Up On You) by A Great Big World.

As the weather held off, with only a few spots of rain while Beautiful was being performed, the crowd cheered, sang and danced their hearts out.

Visually stunning from start to finish, the show didn't disappoint, including some dramatic costume changes, which all added to an incredible performance from a true music icon.

Live music continues at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday August 11 with BRIT Award winner Lewis Capaldi, followed by George Ezra who closes a successful season on Friday September 23.

