Boyes' Santa arrives at Scarborough harbourBoyes' Santa arrives at Scarborough harbour
Boyes' Santa arrives at Scarborough harbour

IN PICTURES: Christmas comes to Scarborough as Boyes' Santa arrives in the harbour

By Louise French
Published 18th Nov 2024, 17:21 GMT
Boyes’ Santa arrived in Scarborough harbour at 1.30pm on Saturday (November 16), where a good crowd was on hand to greet him.

He was welcomed by Paddy Billington from This is the Coast radio, Scarborough Sixth Form Band (playing Christmas hits to get the crowd in the mood), and the cast from Scarborough YMCA pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

Santa was then taken from the harbour to the store in his sleigh where he was greeted by Hunmanby Brass Band, who performed for visitors from noon.

Santa’s Grotto opened at 2.30pm, much to the pleasure of the younger members of the crowd.

The grotto will be open every Thursday and Friday from 1pm to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10.30am to 3.30pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 1.30pm).

Waiting at the harbourside

1. Boyes' Santa arrives at Scarborough harbour

Waiting at the harbourside Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Grabbing the best view

2. Boyes' Santa arrives at Scarborough harbour

Grabbing the best view Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Crowds lined the harbour waiting for the first glimpse of Santa

3. Boyes' Santa arrives at Scarborough harbour

Crowds lined the harbour waiting for the first glimpse of Santa Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Santa arrives

4. Boyes' Santa arrives at Scarborough harbour

Santa arrives Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Scarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice