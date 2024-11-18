IN PICTURES: Christmas comes to Scarborough as Boyes' Santa arrives in the harbour

He was welcomed by Paddy Billington from This is the Coast radio, Scarborough Sixth Form Band (playing Christmas hits to get the crowd in the mood), and the cast from Scarborough YMCA pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

Santa was then taken from the harbour to the store in his sleigh where he was greeted by Hunmanby Brass Band, who performed for visitors from noon.

Santa’s Grotto opened at 2.30pm, much to the pleasure of the younger members of the crowd.

The grotto will be open every Thursday and Friday from 1pm to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10.30am to 3.30pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 1.30pm).

