IN PICTURES: Christmas extravaganza at Scarborough Flower Club features incredible displays
Mr Moseley, a true Yorkshireman now living in Derbyshire, is well-known in the floral world, and has over 25 years of experience creating eye-catching arrangements.
Sandra Ineson-Parloujr from Scarborough Flower Club said: “We all had a fantastic evening and were totally inspired by his amazing very large arrangements.
“He can talk for England and was hugely entertaining, we all enjoyed his merry quips and anecdotes.
“Over 140 people attended and some were thrilled to win one of Jonathans arrangements in the raffle.
“If you would like to come along to the flower club, we meet at St Colombas Church in Dean Road on the third Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm. Everybody is very welcome.”