News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Jonathan Moseley visits Scarborough Flower Club at the YMCA for a special eveningJonathan Moseley visits Scarborough Flower Club at the YMCA for a special evening
Jonathan Moseley visits Scarborough Flower Club at the YMCA for a special evening

IN PICTURES: Christmas extravaganza at Scarborough Flower Club features incredible displays

A special event, hosted by Scarborough Flower Club, saw international flower demonstrator Jonathan Moseley impress a packed audience at the YMCA.
By Louise French
Published 4th Dec 2023, 10:36 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 10:37 GMT

Mr Moseley, a true Yorkshireman now living in Derbyshire, is well-known in the floral world, and has over 25 years of experience creating eye-catching arrangements.

Sandra Ineson-Parloujr from Scarborough Flower Club said: “We all had a fantastic evening and were totally inspired by his amazing very large arrangements.

“He can talk for England and was hugely entertaining, we all enjoyed his merry quips and anecdotes.

“Over 140 people attended and some were thrilled to win one of Jonathans arrangements in the raffle.

“If you would like to come along to the flower club, we meet at St Colombas Church in Dean Road on the third Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm. Everybody is very welcome.”

YMCA staff member Rachel Fearnehough in reception

1. Jonathan Moseley visits Scarborough Flower Club at the YMCA

YMCA staff member Rachel Fearnehough in reception Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Mr Mosley travelled to the venue from his home in Derbyshire

2. Jonathan Moseley visits Scarborough Flower Club at the YMCA

Mr Mosley travelled to the venue from his home in Derbyshire Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The evening was well attended

3. Jonathan Moseley visits Scarborough Flower Club at the YMCA

The evening was well attended Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
During the show

4. Jonathan Moseley visits Scarborough Flower Club at the YMCA

During the show Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YMCADerbyshireEngland