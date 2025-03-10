Pupils from Friarage School join the service with their wreathplaceholder image
Pupils from Friarage School join the service with their wreath

IN PICTURES: Commonwealth Day celebrated in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 10th Mar 2025, 16:48 BST
Commonwealth Day has been celebrated at the Garden of Remembrance on Alma Square.

Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed by people across the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.

2025 marks the twelfth anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter, which was signed by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on March 11 2013.

In Scarborough, Commonwealth Day was marked by a short public ceremony in the Garden of Remembrance on Alma Square.

A parade of Standards took place, supported by veterans and the Cadet Corps.

The Town Crier, David Birdsall called the ‘Commonwealth Cry’ and chair of Scarborough Royal British Legion, Mathew O’Brien, welcomed those present.

The gathering also honoured the unwavering spirit and sacrifices of the Commonwealth during the World Wars and other conflicts, and a wreath was laid to the ‘Fallen of the Commonwealth’.

Friarage School, who were guests of the event, laid their own wreath, created as part of a school project.

The event concluded with the National Anthem and a final ‘cry’ from the Town Crier.

The standard bearers in place

1. Commonwealth Day celebrated in Scarborough

The standard bearers in place Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Charter Mayor of Scarborough Janet Jefferson speaks at the service

2. Commonwealth Day celebrated in Scarborough

Charter Mayor of Scarborough Janet Jefferson speaks at the service Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Town Crier David Birdsall reads the proclamation

3. Commonwealth Day celebrated in Scarborough

Town Crier David Birdsall reads the proclamation Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The Last Post is played

4. Commonwealth Day celebrated in Scarborough

The Last Post is played Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Elizabeth IIGarden of RemembranceFriarage SchoolEuropeCaribbean
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice