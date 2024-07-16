The Galeón Andalucía arrives in ScarboroughThe Galeón Andalucía arrives in Scarborough
The Galeón Andalucía arrives in Scarborough

IN PICTURES: Crowds gather to watch as the Galeón Andalucía arrives in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 16th Jul 2024, 17:12 BST
The Galeón Andalucía - a unique replica of a Spanish galleon – sailed into Scarborough harbour today (Tuesday, July 16).

The replica made for a majestic sight as she sailed into town

She will open her decks to the public from Wednesday July 17 to Monday July 22 from 10am until 8pm each day.

Once on board, visitors are free to stroll around five of the ships decks on a self-guided walking tour, talk to the actual crew members, and contemplate exhibitions, videos, projections and historical documents.

Tickets are available on board or via the website tickets.velacuadra.es.

The Galeon Andalucia passes the lighthouse

1. The Galeón Andalucía arrives in Scarborough

The Galeon Andalucia passes the lighthouse Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The galleon arrives

2. The Galeón Andalucía arrives in Scarborough

The galleon arrives Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Pausing for a moment

3. The Galeón Andalucía arrives in Scarborough

Pausing for a moment Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The galleon set off from Whitby around 10.30am

4. The Galeón Andalucía arrives in Scarborough

The galleon set off from Whitby around 10.30am Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughTickets
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice