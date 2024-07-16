IN PICTURES: Crowds gather to watch as the Galeón Andalucía arrives in Scarborough

The replica made for a majestic sight as she sailed into town

She will open her decks to the public from Wednesday July 17 to Monday July 22 from 10am until 8pm each day.

Once on board, visitors are free to stroll around five of the ships decks on a self-guided walking tour, talk to the actual crew members, and contemplate exhibitions, videos, projections and historical documents.

Tickets are available on board or via the website tickets.velacuadra.es.

