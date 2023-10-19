News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Danby Castle, near Whitby, hosts Goth wedding

Here’s a wedding with a difference – Yorkshire-based couple, Lewis and Katie, embraced a gothic theme for their special day at the historic Danby Castle.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 19th Oct 2023, 17:51 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 17:59 BST

Samantha Gilchrist, Founder and CEO of The Gilchrist Collection, said: “Halloween is a time of fun and magic, making it the perfect theme for a wedding.

"We see lots of beautiful weddings across the Gilchrist Collection, however one that really stands out for this time of year was Lewis and Katie’s gothic themed big day at Danby Castle.

“All of the beautiful touches, from the coffin ring box that was a delight to see in the ceremony, to the charming tombstone seating plan and table numbers, really helped to make the day extra special.

”At The Gilchrist Collection, our venue teams are here to make your day exactly how you want it whatever your theme, the more out there the better."

Happy couple Katie and Lewis on their big day at Danby Castle.

