IN PICTURES: Danby Castle, near Whitby, hosts Goth wedding

Here’s a wedding with a difference – Yorkshire-based couple, Lewis and Katie, embraced a gothic theme for their special day at the historic Danby Castle.

Samantha Gilchrist, Founder and CEO of The Gilchrist Collection, said: “Halloween is a time of fun and magic, making it the perfect theme for a wedding.

"We see lots of beautiful weddings across the Gilchrist Collection, however one that really stands out for this time of year was Lewis and Katie’s gothic themed big day at Danby Castle.

“All of the beautiful touches, from the coffin ring box that was a delight to see in the ceremony, to the charming tombstone seating plan and table numbers, really helped to make the day extra special.

”At The Gilchrist Collection, our venue teams are here to make your day exactly how you want it whatever your theme, the more out there the better."

Goth wedding at Danby Castle Happy couple Katie and Lewis on their big day at Danby Castle.

Goth wedding at Danby Castle The bride on her big day!

Goth wedding at Danby Castle A cute touch with the Mr and Mrs.

Goth wedding at Danby Castle Table placings at the Goth-themed wedding at Danby Castle, near Whitby.