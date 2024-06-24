Deacon Blue played to a full house at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.Deacon Blue played to a full house at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
Deacon Blue played to a full house at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

IN PICTURES: Deacon Blue continue jam-packed week of music at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

By Duncan Atkins
Published 24th Jun 2024, 10:56 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 10:56 BST
Deacon Blue brought a jam-packed week of live music at Scarborough Open Air Theatre to a close with a sensational show on Friday June 21.

The Scottish hit makers followed Simple Minds and Anne-Marie – who headlined the venue on June 18 and 20 respectively – with a set which covered their illustrious 35-year plus chart career.

Opening with City Of Love, Queen Of The New Year and Fergus Singers The Blues, Deacon Blue then gave the 8,000-strong sold-out crowd Your Town, Chocolate Girl, Real Gone Kid before a stunning finale of Dignity and Wages Day.

Opening the show was chart-topping indie outfit The Lottery Winners.

Next up at the Scarborough venue is music legend Sir Tom Jones on Wednesday June 26.

Fans enjoying the gig.

1. Deacon Blue at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Fans enjoying the gig.Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
A packed house to watch Deacon Blue.

2. Deacon Blue at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

A packed house to watch Deacon Blue.Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
A great night at the Open Air Theatre.

3. Deacon Blue at Scarborough OAT 3.jpg

A great night at the Open Air Theatre.Photo: Sharon-Latham

Photo Sales
Deacon Blue performing on stage.

4. Deacon Blue at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Deacon Blue performing on stage.Photo: Sharon-Latham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Tom Jones