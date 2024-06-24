IN PICTURES: Deacon Blue continue jam-packed week of music at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The Scottish hit makers followed Simple Minds and Anne-Marie – who headlined the venue on June 18 and 20 respectively – with a set which covered their illustrious 35-year plus chart career.

Opening with City Of Love, Queen Of The New Year and Fergus Singers The Blues, Deacon Blue then gave the 8,000-strong sold-out crowd Your Town, Chocolate Girl, Real Gone Kid before a stunning finale of Dignity and Wages Day.

Opening the show was chart-topping indie outfit The Lottery Winners.

Next up at the Scarborough venue is music legend Sir Tom Jones on Wednesday June 26.

1 . Deacon Blue at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Fans enjoying the gig.Photo: Cuffe & Taylor Photo Sales

2 . Deacon Blue at Scarborough Open Air Theatre A packed house to watch Deacon Blue.Photo: Cuffe & Taylor Photo Sales

3 . Deacon Blue at Scarborough OAT 3.jpg A great night at the Open Air Theatre.Photo: Sharon-Latham Photo Sales

4 . Deacon Blue at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Deacon Blue performing on stage.Photo: Sharon-Latham Photo Sales