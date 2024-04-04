IN PICTURES: Eden Camp's Living History Weekend brings the Second World War to life

The modern history museum, renowned for its immersive exhibitions, hosted a spectacular line up of family activities this Easter, featuring the popular Living History Weekend and a series of engaging educational workshops.

Families were invited to experience a journey back in time exploring the 22 original POW huts, with immersive displays, to discover the sights, sounds, and even the smells of what life was like on both the home front and front line during the Second World War.

Each hut covers aspects such as The Blitz, Rationing, the Home Guard, and more.

During the Easter weekend, the museum transformed back to the 1940s, complete with re-enactors, authentic displays and talks.

Visitors were able to witness the life of soldiers in the British and US Armies and hear stories about Britain's wartime challenges.

Children were also able to take part in educational hands-on workshops covering topics such as evacuation, WW1 cooking, rationing, and POW arts & crafts.

Eden Camp near Malton is the only remaining prisoner of war camp in Britain, built in 1942, where the original huts have been preserved and turned into immersive and engaging displays.

The huts have been re-equipped to tell the story of The People’s War, the social history of life in Britain from 1939 to 1945 – and new for 2024, features a new Blitz experience in Hut 5

The collection at Eden Camp includes historic military vehicles, thousands of militaria items and the museum has an archive collection with over 103,000 documents, artifacts and photographs.

Eden Camp Living History Weekend Exiting the air raid shelter

Eden Camp Living History Weekend On guard at Eden Camp

Eden Camp Living History Weekend Enjoying some traditional games

Eden Camp Living History Weekend Enjoying the music in the Dame Vera Lynn exhibition