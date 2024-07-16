Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
IN PICTURES: Even more fabulous photos from Scarborough prom season 2024

By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Jul 2024, 11:00 BST
We asked our talented Scarborough News readers for more of their prom photos, and they didn’t disappoint!

Prom has become a staple in the Scarborough calendar, and every year young people celebrate finishing school with a fabulous event. With many students set to dance the night away in some gorgeous outfits, most will have made some amazing memories they will look back on for years to come.

St Augustine’s boys celebrating before their prom at Ox Pasture Hall.

St Augustine’s boys celebrating before their prom at Ox Pasture Hall. Photo: Sarah Broadbent

Bethany Louise at the UTC prom that took place at the Mayfield.

Bethany Louise at the UTC prom that took place at the Mayfield. Photo: Tracey Louise

This lovely duo are from Pindar School.

This lovely duo are from Pindar School. Photo: Hayley Baker

Looking dapper with some beautiful wheels!

Looking dapper with some beautiful wheels! Photo: Sharon Ball

