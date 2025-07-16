Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Even more fantastic photos from Headlands School prom in Bridlington

By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Jul 2025, 15:36 BST
Here is a selection of more photos submitted to us from the Headlands School prom, which took place at the Bridlington Links Golf Club.

Students danced the night away in absolutely stunning outfits. There were a number of incredible vehicles droping students off for the big night, including a very beautiful horse. As prom season comes to a close, we look at some fantastic snapshots from the night.

Do you have a prom photo from 2025 that taken along the Yorkshire coast? If so, you can submit pictures by emailing [email protected] and they might be used in another photo gallery.

The whole cohort together in celebration!

The whole cohort together in celebration!

A beautiful horse allowed one student to make a memorable entrance!

A beautiful horse allowed one student to make a memorable entrance!

Looking dapper.

Looking dapper.

Three musketeers!

Three musketeers!

