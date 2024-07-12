JLS at Scarborough Open Air TheatreJLS at Scarborough Open Air Theatre
IN PICTURES: 'Everybody in Love' with JLS at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

By Louise French
Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:43 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 16:44 BST
Everybody was in love as chart-topping boyband JLS brought their 2024 Summer Hits Tour to the Yorkshire coast.

The double BRIT Award winners did not disappoint their adoring fans as they left no stone unturned with a hit packed 90 minute set.

Kicking the night off with Eyes Wide Shut and Hottest Girl in the World, the four-piece made up of Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritse Williams were on top form.

In a night that featured everything from a DJ battle to a gender reveal (it’s a boy!) – JLS fans sang and danced the night away at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Smash hit number ones Beat Again, The Club Is Alive, Love You More and She Makes Me Wanna were, of course, part of the set which saw the night end on a high with their anthemic hit Everybody in Love.

Supporting JLS was special guest Lemar.

The summer season continues at Scarborough OAT tonight (Friday, July 12) with pop’s nutty boys Madness.

Headline shows run through to end of August with James, Korn, Becky Hill and Busted, along with a night of open air comedy from Bill Bailey.

For more information visit: scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Lemar got the show off to an energetic start

Lemar got the show off to an energetic start

Lemar got the show off to an energetic start

The former Masked Singer contestant wowed fans with his performance

2. JLS at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The former Masked Singer contestant wowed fans with his performance Photo: CUFFE & TAYLOR

JLS fans ready for the show

JLS fans ready for the show

JLS fans ready for the show Photo: CUFFE & TAYLOR

Fans 'put their hands up' for JLS

Fans 'put their hands up' for JLS

Fans 'put their hands up' for JLS Photo: CUFFE & TAYLOR

