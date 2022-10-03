IN PICTURES: Families flock to Dinomania event in Whitby to see T-Rex and other dinosaurs

T-Rex alert at Whitby Leisure Centre! 224770f

The fun-filled interactive dinosaur show, which lasted an hour-and-a-half, saw little ones and their families check out the mini-museum of real fossils, replicas and fascinating facts.

The stars of the show were the model dinosaurs featuring the T-Rex, raptor, ankylosarus with its swinging club tail, and full-sized triceratops thrilling the young audience – with the host of the event even getting his head stuck in the mouth of one.

Around 400 people attended the two shows at Whitby Leisure Centre.

Ashleigh, 6, meets one of the baby dinosaurs.

The organisers said: “It went really well.

"We love new places and enthusiastic crowds and we certainly had that in Whitby.”

One visitor contacted Dinomania to say how much they enjoyed their performance, adding: “Our four-year-old was enthralled by the whole experience.

"Thanks and well done - great job!”

A fun time as Dino Mania comes to Whitby Leisure Centre. 224770b

The Ranger starts off with a Dino issue on his head. 224770a

Meeting a baby Dinosaur. 224770m

Families enjoying the show. 224770l

A tense moment for one youngster! 224770h