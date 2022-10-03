IN PICTURES: Families flock to Dinomania event in Whitby to see T-Rex and other dinosaurs
Youngsters from around the Whitby area got up close and personal to huge dinosaurs as family event Dinomania took place at the town’s leisure centre.
The fun-filled interactive dinosaur show, which lasted an hour-and-a-half, saw little ones and their families check out the mini-museum of real fossils, replicas and fascinating facts.
The stars of the show were the model dinosaurs featuring the T-Rex, raptor, ankylosarus with its swinging club tail, and full-sized triceratops thrilling the young audience – with the host of the event even getting his head stuck in the mouth of one.
Around 400 people attended the two shows at Whitby Leisure Centre.
Most Popular
The organisers said: “It went really well.
"We love new places and enthusiastic crowds and we certainly had that in Whitby.”
One visitor contacted Dinomania to say how much they enjoyed their performance, adding: “Our four-year-old was enthralled by the whole experience.
"Thanks and well done - great job!”