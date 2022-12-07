IN PICTURES: Famous playwright opens new Scarborough sea wall heritage trail

The new heritage sea wall trail in Scarborough has been opened by famous playwright Sir Alan Ayckbourn.

Located on the sea wall around Marine Drive, the trail is a series of granite Storyboards installed on the sea wall along Scarborough’s Marine Drive which tell the story of Scarborough’s history.

The idea for the project came about from the Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre in 2019, and they were awarded £40,000 by the National Lottery Heritage Fund at the start of 2022.

Also involved with the project is the Archaeological and Historical Society and the Scarborough & District Civic Society.

Permission to use the sea wall was given by the Scarborough Borough Council.

Project manager Huw Roberts, a Trustee of the Maritime Heritage Centre, said: “Scarborough possibly has the most colourful and varied history of any British town of comparable size, but its heritage is not widely known, especially by the vast majority of the town’s visitors.

“Whatever was happening in history, ancient or modern, Scarborough has been up there making the news. We wanted to tell that story.”

