IN PICTURES: 'Fantastic' Scarborough Sci-Fi returned to town this weekend

The event saw people gather at the Scarborough Spa to immerse themselves in all things Sci-Fi, including comic books, memrobillia, merchandise and the opportunity to talk to actors, artists, body painters and writers.

The event also saw a 'Geek Pub Quiz', R2 Builders Club and Cosplay competitions.

Steve Dickinson, the event organiser, said: “It was fantastic to be back after three years with no actual live show. We did a couple online in 2020 and 2021, but you kind of forget how amazing it is, and how phenomenal the turnout can be. We had a really, really great turnout on Saturday. It was one of the best Saturdays we've ever had at Sci-Fi Scarborough in the nine years we've been around.

“Everyone that was involved with the event worked really, really hard. All from the costuming group, to the traders, to the Spa staff, to our team, hospitality team and the event team, everyone worked their socks off and put on probably the best Sci-Fi Scarborough show yet, which is saying something because we've had some great shows in the past.”

1. Sci-Fi Scarborough 2022 A Stormtrooper and Halo's Master Chief talk to fans. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2. Sci-Fi Scarborough 2022 Wilson Whitley and his wife Tammy dress up as a Mandolarian and a Jedi Guardian. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3. Sci-Fi Scarborough 2022 Who you going to call? Ghostbusters! Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4. Sci-Fi Scarborough 2022 A Mandalorian, a Jawa, Kylo Ren, a Stormtrooper commander, a Big Daddy from Bioshock, Armoured Batman, Chewbacca, Master Chief from Halo, Boba Fett and a biker scout from Star Wars, and another Wookiee gather outside Scarborough Spa. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales