The candles of different heights are arranged in geometric patterns around the Victorian Rose Garden on Scarborough’s South Cliff, burning with an intense heat that the designers say will even withstand the coastal winter winds!

The design has been created by fire producer Brian Thunder of Culture Creative, who has previously set up similar installations at venues including Blenheim Palace and Kew Gardens.

“This is a real coup for Scarborough, and a remarkable way to end this year’s Scarborough Lights festival in fiery style,” said festival director, Julian Caddy.

“The geometric layout of the garden, combined with accessible pathways and benches will make this a stunning installation that will appeal to people of all ages.

“Each of the candles generates light and heat, and with the hedges providing some shelter to retain heat, this should be a pleasantly warm experience to explore.”

Each of the candles uses a biodegradable and environmentally friendly fuel, and can burn for up to six hours without replenishing, giving plenty of time for visitors to explore the displays between the gates opening at 5.00pm and last admissions at 8.00pm.

The fire garden itself is just part of the experience. After wandering around the candle display, visitors will follow a route along a pathway lit like a kaleidoscope, with projections on the floor, before arriving at a large teepee frame decorated with stars lit by tea lights.

From there, they can explore the Star Walk of illuminated star lanterns, before enjoying a breath-taking show by fire performer, Ed Grimoldby.

They are then free to return for another tour of the Fire Garden.

Tickets are £6.50, with a range of concession prices available including for locals, and although there are time slots for entry, visitors may stay as long as they wish, repeating any part of the trail or enjoying hot chocolate and other treats by Embers, Geo's and Candy Chops.

Tickets are available online at https://scarboroughfair.uk/events/south-cliff-fire-garden and visitors are advised to prebook as some time slots have already sold out.

