News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out

IN PICTURES: Filey in Bloom summer fayre helps keep 'Filey Looking Smiley'

Filey in Bloom’s annual summer fayre made £1311.71 in total after another successful event, at Crescent Gardens.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:38 am

Filey Cllr John Casey said: “We have the fayre every August to raise funds as we work alongside the borough gardeners planting and setting up flower beds to make Filey look smiley.”

The fayre featured music from Filey Show Group and Ramshackle Shanty Men playing at the bandstand, with various stalls including a cake stall, raffle and tombola.

1. People chatting at Filey in Bloom.

People chatting at Filey in Bloom. 223032e

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. And the racing pigs are off !Capturing the race on camera.

And the racing pigs are off! Capturing the race on camera. 223031d

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. A helping hand or stuck?

A helping hand or stuck? 223031b

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4. Faith Galloway prepares one of the pigs for the big race.

Faith Galloway prepares one of the pigs for the big race. 223031c

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Filey
Next Page
Page 1 of 3