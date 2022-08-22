IN PICTURES: Filey in Bloom summer fayre helps keep 'Filey Looking Smiley'
Filey in Bloom’s annual summer fayre made £1311.71 in total after another successful event, at Crescent Gardens.
By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:38 am
Filey Cllr John Casey said: “We have the fayre every August to raise funds as we work alongside the borough gardeners planting and setting up flower beds to make Filey look smiley.”
The fayre featured music from Filey Show Group and Ramshackle Shanty Men playing at the bandstand, with various stalls including a cake stall, raffle and tombola.
Page 1 of 3