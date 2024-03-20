IN PICTURES: Filey Ladies Luncheon Club celebrates its 70th anniversary

The group, which began in 1954, meet once a month.

President Elizabeth Gilmour said: “It’s interesting to look at the archives.

“The group was originally formed by Mrs Swain and Miss Burgess, and when it first started membership cost one guinea, lunch could be purchased for five shillings and coffee was an extra sixpence.

“Membership was limited to 40 because of the size of the room in which they met. Now we have a membership of 65.”

After being welcomed by the president, members were treated to a speech by the Deputy Mayor of Filey, Linda Randall.

Flowers were then presented to the club’s longest serving members, Christine Rushforth, 37 years, Doreen Smith, 36 years, Pat Bower, 33 years, Gilian Wiseman, 26 years, Anne Chamberlain, 23 years, Diana Shackleton 21 years and Monica Johns, 20 years.

Afterwards, the ladies enjoyed a substantial buffet. Mrs Gilmour said: “The White Lodge really had done a very good job.

“Dean pulled out all the stops. We did a lot of work to make sure everything was perfect.”

To mark the occasion each of the ladies was presented with a commemorative pen and a specially crafted soap.

