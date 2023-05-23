Scarborough Library, located on Vernon Road, has reopened its doors following a £450,000 makeover.

The library has benefited from a £450,000 improvement scheme, which has seen the building reconfigured to create a brighter, more attractive space.

A new IT area and community and exhibition space is among the highlights, alongside new shelving and furniture, device charging points, redecoration and carpeting.

The children’s area has been relocated to the front of the building into a larger, brighter area with better facilities for children and families. Funding was also set aside for a range of new books.

Nicola Dengate, the area librarian, said: “We’re really excited to welcome everybody back to the library, we know that lots of people have missed us.

"We’d love to welcome anybody new who perhaps haven’t been in the library before; it’s a really fun and exciting space but also there are lots of places for people to relax, study and work from.

"Please do come down and have a look; everybody is welcome!”

The library will return to hosting its popular weekly events. These include events and activities for under-fives with story times at 11am on Mondays, rhyme times at 11am on Wednesdays, and stay and play at 11am on Fridays.

On Wednesdays, the Knit and Natter club will meet from 2pm to 4pm, and the Stitch Club from 4pm to 6pm. A breastfeeding clinic will be held on Fridays from 9.30am to 11am and Saturday socials will restart from 10am to 2pm with games, Lego and the chance to chat.

Check out the images below and head down yourself!

