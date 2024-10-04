Images of the refurbished Hotel Victoria in Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby.Images of the refurbished Hotel Victoria in Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby.
IN PICTURES: first look inside refurbished Hotel Victoria in Robin Hood's Bay

By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:21 GMT
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 08:50 GMT
The Hotel Victoria in Robin Hood’s Bay has officially reopened following a six-month refurbishment which has included the redesign of the hotel and its unique dining and entertainment spaces.

We sent photographer Richard Ponter along to see what it looks like inside.

Some of the staff at the hotel.

Some of the staff at the hotel. Photo: Richard Ponter

View of the outside area on a beautiful afternoon.

View of the outside area on a beautiful afternoon. Photo: Richard Ponter

External image of Hotel Victoria.

External image of Hotel Victoria. Photo: Richard Ponter

The refurbished eating area.

The refurbished eating area. Photo: Richard Ponter

