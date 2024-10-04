IN PICTURES: first look inside refurbished Hotel Victoria in Robin Hood's Bay

We sent photographer Richard Ponter along to see what it looks like inside.
1. Hotel Victoria picture special
Some of the staff at the hotel. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Hotel Victoria picture special
View of the outside area on a beautiful afternoon. Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Hotel Victoria picture special
External image of Hotel Victoria. Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Hotel Victoria picture special
The refurbished eating area. Photo: Richard Ponter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.