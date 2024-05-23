IN PICTURES: First look inside Rusty's Diner as 1950s America comes to Bridlington

Entering Rusty’s Diner on Cliff Street you could be forgiven for thinking you’d walked straight onto the set of Back to the Future.

With classic American booths, stools at the counter and a jukebox full of tunes certain the get your feet tapping, the diner has all of the elements you need to forget about the pressures of modern day life.

With a menu that includes hamburgers, hotdogs, pizzas and classic milkshakes, there is plenty for the family to enjoy.

Find out more by visiting the Rusty’s Diner website at https://rustysdiner.co.uk/

