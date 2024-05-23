Rusty's Diner has opened in BridlingtonRusty's Diner has opened in Bridlington
IN PICTURES: First look inside Rusty's Diner as 1950s America comes to Bridlington

By Louise French
Published 23rd May 2024, 10:28 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 10:29 BST
A new American diner has opened in Bridlington with a style that is certain to transport you back to the heart of 1950s America.

Entering Rusty’s Diner on Cliff Street you could be forgiven for thinking you’d walked straight onto the set of Back to the Future.

With classic American booths, stools at the counter and a jukebox full of tunes certain the get your feet tapping, the diner has all of the elements you need to forget about the pressures of modern day life.

With a menu that includes hamburgers, hotdogs, pizzas and classic milkshakes, there is plenty for the family to enjoy.

Find out more by visiting the Rusty’s Diner website at https://rustysdiner.co.uk/

The diner transports patrons back to the 1950s

1. Rusty's Diner

The diner transports patrons back to the 1950s Photo: Richard Ponter

Bright colours decorate the diner

2. Rusty's Diner

Bright colours decorate the diner Photo: Richard Ponter

Attention to detail is evident in every corner

3. Rusty's Diner

Attention to detail is evident in every corner Photo: Richard Ponter

The milkshake menu is certain to be popular with customers

4. Rusty's Diner

The milkshake menu is certain to be popular with customers Photo: Richard Ponter

