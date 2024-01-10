IN PICTURES: First look inside Scarborough's brand new children's play cafe

Tiddlers Play Café has opened it’s doors to provide a unique and much needed space for play and development for children.

Situated along Falsgrave Road, Tiddlers is adding a new and fresh hospitality concept to Scarborough.

Launched with a vision to create a space that both children and their grown-ups enjoy spending time, Tiddlers is equipped with a wide range of play equipment, sensory toys, and creative tools to entertain children from new-born to five-years-old.

Tiddlers also has a full food and hot and cold drink offering designed around the needs of young children and their grown-ups.

Zoe White, resident and founder of Tiddlers, said, “I am a mum of three small children myself so I know how hard it can be to find things to do and also find spaces where you feel comfortable for the kids to have fun and not worry that they are disturbing other people.

“I’ve opened Tiddlers with the idea of creating a space where kids can thrive, explore, play and ultimately have fun whilst their grown-ups can enjoy delicious food, great coffee and catch up with friends. I’ve basically designed something I wish I had!”

Tiddlers will be open for three play sessions a day during the week including special slots during which children can enjoy interactive story time and teddy bear picnics and during the weekends the space is available for private hire for birthday parties.

Zoe White added: “I have first-hand experience of how hard it is when you become a parent and how important friends and community are for support. I want Tiddlers to be a place where Mum’s, Dad’s, grandparents, anyone raising children can meet other people and build connections and friendships that will support them.”

Check out our images below and then head to Tiddler’s!

1 . Tiddlers Play Cafe Terri Rogers ready for storytime! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Tiddlers Play Cafe Tom White looking forward to the opening. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Tiddlers Play Cafe Owner Zoe White outside Tiddlers on Falsgrave. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Tiddlers Play Cafe The team Tom White, Terri Rogers, owner Zoe White, and Donna Toal. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales