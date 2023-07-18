IN PICTURES: First look inside Scarborough's brand new children's role play centre

This brand new children’s role play centre based on the outskirts of Scarborough is open for bookings now!

The Little Play Company is located on Main Street in Seamer and is owned by Jenna and Jess Sanderson.

Jenna said: "I had my son Harry in lockdown and when we were allowed out again, I started taking him places but I struggled to find indoor activities in Scarborough so I had to travel quite far.

"I wanted a change of career and then kind of had a brain wave – Jess wanted to open a coffee shop and I wanted to do something else but inkeeping with children so one day we thought why not do this.”

The role play centre is an opportunity for children to play in a safe environment as they capture their imaginations by dressing in a variety of different job roles such as builders, fire fighters, shop keepers, dress up in a cinema, vet, cottage, beauty salon, and more!

"We were really lucky to find this place just for the location and accessibility and it’s a big space.”

The centre is open Tuesday through to Friday from 9.30am until 3pm, and Saturdays from 9am until 10.30am before hosting two parties on a Saturday afternoon.

You can book to visit online, and you can check out our images of the centre below!

