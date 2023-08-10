News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
Check out the images of the new shop below!Check out the images of the new shop below!
Check out the images of the new shop below!

IN PICTURES: First look inside Scarborough's brand new Community Shop

Frozen potato manufacturer McCain has funded construction of a new Community Shop in Eastfield.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 10:56 BST

The frozen potato company has partnered with social enterprise ‘Community Shop’ to open a new social supermarket store in Eastfield.

The new Community Shop is located inside the Eastfield Community Centre, next to Eastfield Medical Centre and is now open from 9am until 4.45pm weekdays, from 9am until 2.45pm on Saturday and is closed on Sunday.

The store, which is funded by McCain, will support hundreds of people in the community.

You can read more about the shop opening here and you can check out images of the brand new shop below!

The new community shop is located inside the Eastfield Community Centre.

1. 2023-08-04-BI3A5873-HDR-WebRes.jpg

The new community shop is located inside the Eastfield Community Centre. Photo: Daniel Eland

Photo Sales
It is the 12th in Community Shop’s network of social supermarkets which provide local people the opportunity to access deeply discounted products, as well as life-changing learning and development programmes.

2. 2023-08-04-BI3A5914-WebRes.jpg

It is the 12th in Community Shop’s network of social supermarkets which provide local people the opportunity to access deeply discounted products, as well as life-changing learning and development programmes. Photo: Daniel Eland

Photo Sales
The shop opened last week and had a busy opening!

3. 2023-08-04-BI3A6301-WebRes.jpg

The shop opened last week and had a busy opening! Photo: Daniel Eland

Photo Sales
Items sold at the store have been donated by major retailers, brands, and manufacturers. These products have been deemed surplus and may have otherwise gone to waste.

4. 2023-08-04-BI3A6062-WebRes.jpg

Items sold at the store have been donated by major retailers, brands, and manufacturers. These products have been deemed surplus and may have otherwise gone to waste. Photo: Daniel Eland

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ScarboroughMcCain