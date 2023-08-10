IN PICTURES: First look inside Scarborough's brand new Community Shop
Frozen potato manufacturer McCain has funded construction of a new Community Shop in Eastfield.
The frozen potato company has partnered with social enterprise ‘Community Shop’ to open a new social supermarket store in Eastfield.
The new Community Shop is located inside the Eastfield Community Centre, next to Eastfield Medical Centre and is now open from 9am until 4.45pm weekdays, from 9am until 2.45pm on Saturday and is closed on Sunday.
The store, which is funded by McCain, will support hundreds of people in the community.
You can read more about the shop opening here and you can check out images of the brand new shop below!
