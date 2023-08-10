Frozen potato manufacturer McCain has funded construction of a new Community Shop in Eastfield.

The frozen potato company has partnered with social enterprise ‘Community Shop’ to open a new social supermarket store in Eastfield.

The new Community Shop is located inside the Eastfield Community Centre, next to Eastfield Medical Centre and is now open from 9am until 4.45pm weekdays, from 9am until 2.45pm on Saturday and is closed on Sunday.

The store, which is funded by McCain, will support hundreds of people in the community.

You can read more about the shop opening here and you can check out images of the brand new shop below!

1 . 2023-08-04-BI3A5873-HDR-WebRes.jpg The new community shop is located inside the Eastfield Community Centre. Photo: Daniel Eland Photo Sales

2 . 2023-08-04-BI3A5914-WebRes.jpg It is the 12th in Community Shop’s network of social supermarkets which provide local people the opportunity to access deeply discounted products, as well as life-changing learning and development programmes. Photo: Daniel Eland Photo Sales

3 . 2023-08-04-BI3A6301-WebRes.jpg The shop opened last week and had a busy opening! Photo: Daniel Eland Photo Sales

4 . 2023-08-04-BI3A6062-WebRes.jpg Items sold at the store have been donated by major retailers, brands, and manufacturers. These products have been deemed surplus and may have otherwise gone to waste. Photo: Daniel Eland Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3