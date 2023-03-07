IN PICTURES: First look inside Scarborough's brand new Viking Cafe
This brand-new eatery is serving hearty meals from it’s home in Scarborough centre.
Viking Cafe, is which is located on the end of Aberdeen Walk, hopes to offer something different to Scarborough and give guests a memorable visit.
Owned and founded by Derek and Stewart Finnay, and managed by Beth Harrop.
Derek wanted to open a cafe that was different to the others, and so decided to use a theme.
He said: “One of the best themes in this part of the world is Vikings, and when we took it over it was an empty shell.
"The mythical part is the best part, but the basic idea is to give visitors somewhere else to come.”
They are hoping for a busy summer which will see an extended menu as well as extended opening hours and outdoor seating.
