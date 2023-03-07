News you can trust since 1882
Manager Beth and with co-owner Stewart, who are waiting for the final touches to the cafe front to be complete.

IN PICTURES: First look inside Scarborough's brand new Viking Cafe

This brand-new eatery is serving hearty meals from it’s home in Scarborough centre.

By Louise Hollingsworth
15 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 5:00pm

Viking Cafe, is which is located on the end of Aberdeen Walk, hopes to offer something different to Scarborough and give guests a memorable visit.

Owned and founded by Derek and Stewart Finnay, and managed by Beth Harrop.

Derek wanted to open a cafe that was different to the others, and so decided to use a theme.

He said: “One of the best themes in this part of the world is Vikings, and when we took it over it was an empty shell.

"The mythical part is the best part, but the basic idea is to give visitors somewhere else to come.”

They are hoping for a busy summer which will see an extended menu as well as extended opening hours and outdoor seating.

Check out the images below for more information.

The cafe has Viking artwork and artefacts, as well as information screens and axes and shields. There is also the chance to see a 'real' Viking 'dead-pipe', but you can't touch it!

1. Viking Cafe

Photo: Richard Ponter

The cafe's current opening hours are Monday to Friday, nine - four, and Saturday ten - three.

2. Viking Cafe

Photo: Richard Ponter

The art work and renovation has been completed by the cafe owners and manager themselves, with a little help from regulars and family members, all whilst the cafe has been open.

3. Viking Cafe

Photo: Richard Ponter

Erik the Red, a Norse explorer who discovered Greenland, stands waiting for a coffee in the window and he was made by a local sculptor. The shield behind him was made by a regular at the cafe.

4. Viking Cafe

Photo: Richard Ponter

