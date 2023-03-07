This brand-new eatery is serving hearty meals from it’s home in Scarborough centre.

Viking Cafe, is which is located on the end of Aberdeen Walk, hopes to offer something different to Scarborough and give guests a memorable visit.

Owned and founded by Derek and Stewart Finnay, and managed by Beth Harrop.

Derek wanted to open a cafe that was different to the others, and so decided to use a theme.

He said: “One of the best themes in this part of the world is Vikings, and when we took it over it was an empty shell.

"The mythical part is the best part, but the basic idea is to give visitors somewhere else to come.”

They are hoping for a busy summer which will see an extended menu as well as extended opening hours and outdoor seating.

Check out the images below for more information.

Viking Cafe The cafe has Viking artwork and artefacts, as well as information screens and axes and shields. There is also the chance to see a 'real' Viking 'dead-pipe', but you can't touch it!

Viking Cafe The cafe's current opening hours are Monday to Friday, nine - four, and Saturday ten - three.

Viking Cafe The art work and renovation has been completed by the cafe owners and manager themselves, with a little help from regulars and family members, all whilst the cafe has been open.

Viking Cafe Erik the Red, a Norse explorer who discovered Greenland, stands waiting for a coffee in the window and he was made by a local sculptor. The shield behind him was made by a regular at the cafe.