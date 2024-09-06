IN PICTURES: First look inside Scarborough's newest venue The Distiller's Lounge

The venue, operated by J&S pub company, who already own six other pubs in the area, promises to be something fresh and new to Scarborough.

The Distiller’s Lounge will offer food, coffee and alcohol alongside rum making classes and whisky tastings in the venue’s whisky vault/cellar.

Owner James Durham, who runs J&S Pub company with his wife Stacey, said: “We met Jamie and Anna from Sirens Distillery, and Matt who runs Whiskyside and were excited by their passion.

“It’s often difficult as a small business to try and get your name out there, so we decided to give them a platform.

“We wanted to bring something fresh to the town and re-invest in Scarborough, and when the old Evening News building came up, we decided it was the perfect place to make the Distiller’s Lounge.”

The Whisky Vault boasts one of the largest whisky collections in the country, and patron’s can book the vault for sole use to enjoy exclusive tasting classes.

Upstairs, there will be the opportunity to enjoy rum making classes with Sirens Distillery, and a large focal point still will give J&S the potential to produce their own speciality rum on site.

The Distiller’s Lounge officially opens on Monday, September 9, to find out more visit the Distiller’s Lounge Facebook page.

