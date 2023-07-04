IN PICTURES: First look inside Scarborough's The Hideout as it reopens

The Scarborough News has been to visit The Hideout as it reopens under new ownership.

After teasing a new menu online in recent weeks, causing much anticipation, new owners Chris Marson and Richard Malton have finally reopened The Hideout, located on Columbus Ravine.

Rich Malton, former owner of The Cockpit, said: “We’re over the moon to be taking the reins at The Hideout, a venue that already holds a special

place in the hearts of many. We’re eager to bring our energy and vision to this beloved café.”

Chris Marson, who owns marketing company Marson & Co and is the marketing director at Scarborough Athletic Football Club, added: “Having worked alongside Rich since his time at The Cockpit, the opportunity to join forces with him on this new venture in the Scarborough hospitality scene is incredibly exciting!”

The new menu offers something for everyone, including people who follow gluten free, vegetarian or vegan diet.

The Hideout will be open every day from 11.30am until 9pm.

Check out our images below and head down to check it out yourself!

1 . The Hideout reopens The Hideout is located on Columbus Ravine, opposite Peasholm Park. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . The Hideout reopens The Hideout reopens and is looking lovely inside. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . The Hideout reopens Whether you want a coffee, tea or a glass of wine, there's a drink for you. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . The Hideout reopens Some of the first customers.enjoying the afternoon. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

