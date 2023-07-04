News you can trust since 1882
New owners Chris Marson and Rich Malton outside The Hideout.New owners Chris Marson and Rich Malton outside The Hideout.
IN PICTURES: First look inside Scarborough's The Hideout as it reopens

The Scarborough News has been to visit The Hideout as it reopens under new ownership.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:24 BST

After teasing a new menu online in recent weeks, causing much anticipation, new owners Chris Marson and Richard Malton have finally reopened The Hideout, located on Columbus Ravine.

Rich Malton, former owner of The Cockpit, said: “We’re over the moon to be taking the reins at The Hideout, a venue that already holds a special

place in the hearts of many. We’re eager to bring our energy and vision to this beloved café.”

Chris Marson, who owns marketing company Marson & Co and is the marketing director at Scarborough Athletic Football Club, added: “Having worked alongside Rich since his time at The Cockpit, the opportunity to join forces with him on this new venture in the Scarborough hospitality scene is incredibly exciting!”

The new menu offers something for everyone, including people who follow gluten free, vegetarian or vegan diet.

The Hideout will be open every day from 11.30am until 9pm.

Check out our images below and head down to check it out yourself!

The Hideout is located on Columbus Ravine, opposite Peasholm Park.

1. The Hideout reopens

The Hideout is located on Columbus Ravine, opposite Peasholm Park.

The Hideout reopens and is looking lovely inside.

2. The Hideout reopens

The Hideout reopens and is looking lovely inside.

Whether you want a coffee, tea or a glass of wine, there's a drink for you.

3. The Hideout reopens

Whether you want a coffee, tea or a glass of wine, there's a drink for you.

Some of the first customers.enjoying the afternoon.

4. The Hideout reopens

Some of the first customers.enjoying the afternoon.

