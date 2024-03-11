IN PICTURES: First look inside the newest J D Wetherspoon pub to open in the country - in Filey

The new pub, Five Stones, is located at Haven’s Primrose Valley park in Filey.

Haven has invested over £170m in its parks over the past year and the latest agreement with J D Wetherspoon forms part of an additional £4 million investment being made to expand Haven’s food and beverage offering in 2024.

Wetherspoon joins an impressive roster of household names operating at Haven’s 41 parks, including Burger King, Papa Johns, Slim Chickens, Costa Coffee, Millie’s Cookies and Chopstix.

The new pub replicates the very best of the Wetherspoon offer and is aligned with Haven’s family-focused mission of providing great value experiences for all families and couples to enjoy.

Acquired by Blackstone in 2021, Haven has already invested over £410 million in its parks across 2021, 2022 and 2023, with a commitment to upgrading and modernising all holiday sites to offer guests an unforgettable holiday experience.

The pub opened for the first time on Friday, March 8 and we sent our photographer to have a look – check out the images below!

1 . First J D Wetherspoon pub opens in a Holiday Park in Filey Manager Andy Milner. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . First J D Wetherspoon pub opens in a Holiday Park in Filey The staff at Five Stones. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . First J D Wetherspoon pub opens in a Holiday Park in Filey General Manager Elma John with Aigars Ielitis, the Food and Beverages Manager. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales