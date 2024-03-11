IN PICTURES: First look inside the newest J D Wetherspoon pub to open in the country - in Filey

The first J D Wetherspoon pub in a Holiday Park opens in Filey.The first J D Wetherspoon pub in a Holiday Park opens in Filey.
J D Wetherspoon have opened up its first pub in a Holiday Park in the UK after signing an exclusive agreement with Haven, the UK’s leading holiday park operator.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 11th Mar 2024, 15:48 GMT

The new pub, Five Stones, is located at Haven’s Primrose Valley park in Filey.

Haven has invested over £170m in its parks over the past year and the latest agreement with J D Wetherspoon forms part of an additional £4 million investment being made to expand Haven’s food and beverage offering in 2024.

Wetherspoon joins an impressive roster of household names operating at Haven’s 41 parks, including Burger King, Papa Johns, Slim Chickens, Costa Coffee, Millie’s Cookies and Chopstix.

The new pub replicates the very best of the Wetherspoon offer and is aligned with Haven’s family-focused mission of providing great value experiences for all families and couples to enjoy.

Acquired by Blackstone in 2021, Haven has already invested over £410 million in its parks across 2021, 2022 and 2023, with a commitment to upgrading and modernising all holiday sites to offer guests an unforgettable holiday experience.

The pub opened for the first time on Friday, March 8 and we sent our photographer to have a look – check out the images below!

Manager Andy Milner.

The staff at Five Stones.

General Manager Elma John with Aigars Ielitis, the Food and Beverages Manager.

A customer enjoying a drink.

