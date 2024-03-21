Deserted Whitby and Scarborough at the start of the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.Deserted Whitby and Scarborough at the start of the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.
IN PICTURES: Four years on - deserted streets of Scarborough and Whitby over first Covid lockdown

March 23, 2024 marks the fourth anniversary of the first Covid lockdown, which left the usually thronging streets of Scarborough and Whitby looking eerily deserted.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Mar 2024, 14:49 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 14:49 GMT

We take a pictorial look back at the unprecedented scenes in our seaside resorts after the nation had been told to “stay at home”.

Whitby's iconic 199 steps deserted of people, in unprecedented times.Picture: Tony Johnson

Whitby's Church Street was extremely quiet on the weekend when the Goth Weekend should have been taking place. Picture: Tony Johnson

Church Street, Whitby, empty during lockdown.

An eerily quiet Church Street, Whitby, which would otherwise have had thousands of people walking along it. Picture Tony Johnson

