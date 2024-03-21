IN PICTURES: Four years on - deserted streets of Scarborough and Whitby over first Covid lockdown

We take a pictorial look back at the unprecedented scenes in our seaside resorts after the nation had been told to “stay at home”.
Whitby's iconic 199 steps deserted of people, in unprecedented times.Picture: Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
Whitby's Church Street was extremely quiet on the weekend when the Goth Weekend should have been taking place. Picture: Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
Church Street, Whitby, empty during lockdown. Photo: Brian Murfield
An eerily quiet Church Street, Whitby, which would otherwise have had thousands of people walking along it. Picture Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers