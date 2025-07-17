Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Fun-filled photos from the end of year celebrations at Scarborough's Lindhead School

By Claudia Bowes
Published 17th Jul 2025, 16:41 BST
Here is a selection of fantastic photos as children have fun and enjoy their last day at Lindhead School in Burniston.

Simon England, Headteacher at Lindhead School said: “To round off Lindhead’s 50th year in style, we held a fantastic fancy dress celebration that truly captured the spirit of the occasion.

"Children and staff came dressed in outfits from across the last five decades, bringing a wonderful splash of colour, creativity and nostalgia to the day.

"The playground became a party zone as we enjoyed an outdoor disco, complete with bubbles, games and plenty of laughter.

"Parents and carers were treated to a joyful performance of songs from the past 50 years, with the children singing and dancing with real energy and pride.

"From Macarenas to Cha-Cha Slides, everyone joined in with the fun, making special memories together. It was a day full of smiles, music and togetherness – a fitting finale to celebrate Lindhead’s golden anniversary.

Reception have fun.

1. Lindhead School celebrations

Reception have fun. Photo: Richard Ponter

Yr 2 have enjoying themselves!

2. Lindhead School celebrations

Yr 2 have enjoying themselves! Photo: Richard Ponter

Yr 1 have having a blast!

3. Lindhead School celebrations

Yr 1 have having a blast! Photo: Richard Ponter

Yr 3 with big smiles.

4. Lindhead School celebrations

Yr 3 with big smiles. Photo: Richard Ponter

