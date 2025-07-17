IN PICTURES: Fun-filled photos from the end of year celebrations at Scarborough's Lindhead School

Simon England, Headteacher at Lindhead School said: “To round off Lindhead’s 50th year in style, we held a fantastic fancy dress celebration that truly captured the spirit of the occasion.

"Children and staff came dressed in outfits from across the last five decades, bringing a wonderful splash of colour, creativity and nostalgia to the day.

"The playground became a party zone as we enjoyed an outdoor disco, complete with bubbles, games and plenty of laughter.

"Parents and carers were treated to a joyful performance of songs from the past 50 years, with the children singing and dancing with real energy and pride.

"From Macarenas to Cha-Cha Slides, everyone joined in with the fun, making special memories together. It was a day full of smiles, music and togetherness – a fitting finale to celebrate Lindhead’s golden anniversary.

Check out the photos below!

2 . Lindhead School celebrations Yr 2 have enjoying themselves! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Lindhead School celebrations Yr 1 have having a blast! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Lindhead School celebrations Yr 3 with big smiles. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales