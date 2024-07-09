IN PICTURES: Galeón Andalucía makes for spectacular sight in Whitby

The replica made for a majestic sight as she sailed into town in glorious weather.
The Galeón Andalucía will open her decks to the public for the first time at Whitby harbour from July 10 to 15.
After that, she will move on to Scarborough from July 17 to 22.
Galeón Andalucía in Whitby.
Cameras click as Galeón Andalucía arrives.
Galeón Andalucía makes its way to Dock End.
Galeón Andalucía makes for a majestic sight on her arrival in Whitby.