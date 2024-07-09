IN PICTURES: Galeón Andalucía makes for spectacular sight in Whitby

By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Jul 2024, 17:53 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 17:54 BST
The Galeón Andalucía - a unique replica of a Spanish galleon – sailed into Whitby last night (July 8) and is creating plenty of interest during her stay.

The replica made for a majestic sight as she sailed into town in glorious weather.

The Galeón Andalucía will open her decks to the public for the first time at Whitby harbour from July 10 to 15.

After that, she will move on to Scarborough from July 17 to 22.

Galeón Andalucía in Whitby.

1. Spanish galleon in Whitby

Galeón Andalucía in Whitby.

Cameras click as Galeón Andalucía arrives.

2. Spanish galleon in Whitby

Cameras click as Galeón Andalucía arrives.

Galeón Andalucía makes its way to Dock End.

3. Spanish galleon in Whitby

Galeón Andalucía makes its way to Dock End.

Galeón Andalucía makes for a majestic sight on her arrival in Whitby.

4. Spanish galleon in Whitby

Galeón Andalucía makes for a majestic sight on her arrival in Whitby.

