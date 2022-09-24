IN PICTURES: George Ezra closes summer season at Scarborough Open Air Theatre
The southern singer-songwriter wowed the sold out crowd as he closed the Open Air Theatre’s 2022 season.
Support came from South African band Beatenberg, shortly before Tom Jones filled the air as Ezra entered the stage.
The crowd were treated to a 90-minute set which started with Anyone For You (Tiger Lily) and featured Cassy O, Get Away and Pretty Shining People.
There was a great mix of slow songs and fun songs.
As the crowd chilled out for the slower ones, Ezra got the crowd warmed up again with fan favourites Barcelona, Green Green Grass, Paradise and Budapest before closing with number one hit Shotgun.
The show was not only good music-wise, but the seated fans got to watch great visuals behind the star and his band.
The gig marked the end of the 2022 summer season at the Open Air Theatre, which has been one of the most succesful years yet for the venue.