The Gig of a Lifetime at Scarborough Spa

IN PICTURES: 'Gig of a Lifetime' raises over £4,000 for Scarborough musician Tom Davenport

Over 40 artists and performers took to the stage at the Scarborough Spa to celebrate and raise money for local musician, Tom Davenport, who was diagnosed with a rare terminal form of bile duct cancer at the end of 2022.

By Louise Perrin
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:59 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:13 GMT

Around 560 people gathered in the Spa’s Ocean Room to raise over £4,000 for Tom and his young family.

Speaking after the event, Mr Davenport said: “I’m humbled, and spirited, by the generosity and kindness of everyone involved.

"The effort and success of the event is totally a reflection of the community spirit here in Scarborough.

"A community of talent and kindness that gives a rock and roll middle finger to those who might have any doubt about the musical and talent nucleus of a small town like ours.”

“Everyone who came, from near and far, old friends and newer friends, made it such a big partaaay.

“You did make this old fart’s dream come true.”

A Just Giving Page to support Mr Davenport and his family has so far raised over £11,000. It can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tomdavenport4eva.

Tom Davenport

1. Gig of a Lifetime

Tom Davenport Photo: Simon Heaton

Oriana - Absolutely Fabulous

2. Gig of a Lifetime

Oriana - Absolutely Fabulous Photo: Simon Heaton

Fletch - Sub Gents

3. Gig of a Lifetime

Fletch - Sub Gents Photo: Simon Heaton

Everyone Loves Ernie

4. Gig of a Lifetime

Everyone Loves Ernie Photo: Simon Heaton

