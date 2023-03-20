IN PICTURES: 'Gig of a Lifetime' raises over £4,000 for Scarborough musician Tom Davenport

Over 40 artists and performers took to the stage at the Scarborough Spa to celebrate and raise money for local musician, Tom Davenport, who was diagnosed with a rare terminal form of bile duct cancer at the end of 2022.

Around 560 people gathered in the Spa’s Ocean Room to raise over £4,000 for Tom and his young family.

Speaking after the event, Mr Davenport said: “I’m humbled, and spirited, by the generosity and kindness of everyone involved.

"The effort and success of the event is totally a reflection of the community spirit here in Scarborough.

"A community of talent and kindness that gives a rock and roll middle finger to those who might have any doubt about the musical and talent nucleus of a small town like ours.”

“Everyone who came, from near and far, old friends and newer friends, made it such a big partaaay.

“You did make this old fart’s dream come true.”

A Just Giving Page to support Mr Davenport and his family has so far raised over £11,000. It can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tomdavenport4eva.

Gig of a Lifetime Tom Davenport

Gig of a Lifetime Oriana - Absolutely Fabulous

Gig of a Lifetime Fletch - Sub Gents

Gig of a Lifetime Everyone Loves Ernie