IN PICTURES: Gladstone Road School pupils presented with flag to mark Commonwealth Day in Scarborough
Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth.
In Scarborough, it was marked with a short public ceremony in the Town Hall Gardens.
Prayers and Blessings were led by the Rev Pam Jennings and The Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Venetia Wrigley DL reminded people of the rich tapestry of the 56 Commonwealth nations.
The gathering also honoured the unwavering spirit and sacrifices of the Commonwealth during the World Wars and other conflicts, and combined with these ‘Acts of Remembrance’, a wreath was laid to the ‘Fallen of the Commonwealth’.
Scarborough Sea Cadet Charlie Winter played the Last Post and Reveille.
Standards and Cadets paraded, and Year Two pupils from Gladstone Road School, who were guests of the event, received their own Commonwealth Flag from the Deputy Lord Lieutenant.
2024 marks the eleventh anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter, which was signed by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on March 11, 2013.
The Commonwealth Charter is a document of the values and aspirations which unite the Commonwealth.It expresses the commitment of member states to the development of free and democratic societies and the promotion of peace and prosperity to improve the lives of all the people of the Commonwealth.