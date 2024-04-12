IN PICTURES: 'Going well' - Scarborough Real Ale and Cider Festival underway at the Corporation Club

Festival organiser Stewart Campbell from the Scarborough Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), said: “We are delighted to be staging our sixth real ale festival.

“It’s going well, and we had a good first day. We’ve already seen an increase in numbers from last year.

“There is a choice of 34 real ales and 12 real cider and perrys, showcasing a selection of breweries and distinctive ales from across the UK, with many making a first appearance in Scarborough.

“The ciders are going down very well. White Lodge Farm from Langdale End has launched their organic sparkling cider at the festival, which is created using the champenoise method.

“It has gone down so well that they’re having to restock today.

“Nothing has sold out yet, but the cask beers in wood are proving popular and there are a few items we only have 4.5 gallons of, so we expect them to sell out first.”

The festival will run until Saturday, April 13, and will be open from noon until 10pm daily in the function room of the Corporation Club.

Entrance for non CAMRA members is £3 on the door but is free to CAMRA members.

1 . Scarborough's Real Ale and Cider Festival at The Corporation Club Stewart Campbell tops up the glasses Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Scarborough's Real Ale and Cider Festival at The Corporation Club Enjoying the day Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Scarborough's Real Ale and Cider Festival at The Corporation Club Sampling one of the ales Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Scarborough's Real Ale and Cider Festival at The Corporation Club Enjoying a drink and a chat Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales