IN PICTURES: Great family day out at Whitby Town Gala Day

WTFC Gala Day posted on its Facebook page: “All the volunteers, the staff, the stall holders, the bands and the hoards who turned out today… THANK YOU!!!
“Gala day is nothing if not a day for the community and we appreciate you all for turning up.”
Brian Murfield went along to capture the action on camera.
1. Whitby Town FC Gala Day
Youngsters looking forward to the football. photo: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield
2. Whitby Town FC Gala Day
The Hot Rockets on stage. photo: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield
3. Whitby Town FC Gala Day
Jet Blax entertain revellers at gala day. photo: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield
4. Whitby Town FC Gala Day
The Moobs perform live at gala day. photo: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.