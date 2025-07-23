A great day out at Whitby Town's annual gala day.placeholder image
A great day out at Whitby Town's annual gala day.

IN PICTURES: Great family day out at Whitby Town Gala Day

By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 16:20 BST
Whitby Town Football Club held its annual gala day on Sunday July 20 and drew in the crowds to see a great mix of live music, junior football and stalls.

WTFC Gala Day posted on its Facebook page: “All the volunteers, the staff, the stall holders, the bands and the hoards who turned out today… THANK YOU!!!

“Gala day is nothing if not a day for the community and we appreciate you all for turning up.”

Brian Murfield went along to capture the action on camera.

Youngsters looking forward to the football. photo: Brian Murfield

1. Whitby Town FC Gala Day

Youngsters looking forward to the football. photo: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield

Photo Sales
The Hot Rockets on stage. photo: Brian Murfield

2. Whitby Town FC Gala Day

The Hot Rockets on stage. photo: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield

Photo Sales
Jet Blax entertain revellers at gala day. photo: Brian Murfield

3. Whitby Town FC Gala Day

Jet Blax entertain revellers at gala day. photo: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield

Photo Sales
The Moobs perform live at gala day. photo: Brian Murfield

4. Whitby Town FC Gala Day

The Moobs perform live at gala day. photo: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Whitby TownFacebook
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice