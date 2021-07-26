IN PICTURES: Hairy Bob found in Scarborough on a brand new story trail

The trail, which is part of the Hungry Little Minds campaign, is based on a bespoke story about Hairy Bob, pirates and smugglers around the local area, written by children’s author Rebecca Lewis-Oakes.

The launch featured pirates, smugglers and a real life Hairy Bob living in the cave which bears his name.

The trail aims to aid children’s language and literacy development as they fill out their booklet while following the story around the park.

All parents, carers and early years settings with little ones aged 2-5 are encouraged to pick up a booklet from The Street on Lower Clarke Street, to enjoy the story of Hairy Bob and help develop their children’s literacy skills along the way and anybody who completes the trail can enter a competition.

Mel Bonney, Chief Executive Officer at CaVCA, said:“We are delighted to have been given this opportunity to develop a unique story trail for the under 5s to enjoy.

“Celebrating the towns smuggling heritage, the trail starts in St Mary’s Church Yard, meanders through Royal Albert Park, and comes to an end at Hairy Bob’s Cave.”

Jo Laking, School Readiness Practitioner for CaVCA said: “Everybody who came along had lots of fun and Twilight Productions were incredible making Hairy Bob come to life.

“It was just such a lovely day, they all really enjoyed themselves.”

1. Hairy Bob found in Scarborough Actors dressed up to entertain the youngsters Photo: Richard Ponter Buy photo

2. Hairy Bob found in Scarborough The trail aims to engage children with story-telling Photo: Richard Ponter Buy photo

3. Hairy Bob found in Scarborough A swashbuckling pirate Photo: Richard Ponter Buy photo

4. Hairy Bob found in Scarborough A great time was had by all Photo: Richard Ponter Buy photo