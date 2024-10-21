Halloween at Humble Bee FarmHalloween at Humble Bee Farm
IN PICTURES: Halloween arrives at Humble Bee Farm near Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 21st Oct 2024, 11:57 BST
Award-winning glamping site Humble Bee Farm, in Flixton, has unveiled its annual half term Pumpkin Patch and Halloween Trail event.

The farm will be open to the public on Wednesday October 23 and daily from Saturday October 26 until Thursday October 31

Guests will be able to choose their own pumpkin and then carve it undercover at the barn, before taking an exciting walk around the spooky trail through the stunning Yorkshire Wolds countryside.

If guests survive the spooky-ness, they can say hi to the farmyard gang which includes Tilly the Shetland pony, donkeys, goats, alpacas, guinea pigs, hens and ducks.

Tickets are priced at £11 per child including one pumpkin and £6 per adult (no pumpkin).

Extra pumpkins are available at £5.

Under 2’s go free (no pumpkin included) – dogs welcome.

Note: The Spooky Trails are not suitable for pushchairs or prams – carriers recommended.

Food and drink will be available to purchase from the Hive Café Bar

Humble Bee Farm is located at Flixton, between Filey and Scarborough, is a working farm and is host to glamping cabins, yurts, lodges and cottages.

Find out more online at https://humblebeefarm.co.uk/humble-bees-pumpkin-patch-halloween-trail/.

Pumpkin carving fun

1. Halloween at Humble Bee Farm

Pumpkin carving fun Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying the afternoon

2. Halloween at Humble Bee Farm

Enjoying the afternoon Photo: Richard Ponter

Fun for all the family at Humble Bee Farm

3. Halloween at Humble Bee Farm

Fun for all the family at Humble Bee Farm Photo: Richard Ponter

Collecting pumpkins

4. Halloween at Humble Bee Farm

Collecting pumpkins Photo: Richard Ponter

