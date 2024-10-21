The farm will be open to the public on Wednesday October 23 and daily from Saturday October 26 until Thursday October 31

Guests will be able to choose their own pumpkin and then carve it undercover at the barn, before taking an exciting walk around the spooky trail through the stunning Yorkshire Wolds countryside.

If guests survive the spooky-ness, they can say hi to the farmyard gang which includes Tilly the Shetland pony, donkeys, goats, alpacas, guinea pigs, hens and ducks.

Tickets are priced at £11 per child including one pumpkin and £6 per adult (no pumpkin).

Extra pumpkins are available at £5.

Under 2’s go free (no pumpkin included) – dogs welcome.

Note: The Spooky Trails are not suitable for pushchairs or prams – carriers recommended.

Food and drink will be available to purchase from the Hive Café Bar

Humble Bee Farm is located at Flixton, between Filey and Scarborough, is a working farm and is host to glamping cabins, yurts, lodges and cottages.

Find out more online at https://humblebeefarm.co.uk/humble-bees-pumpkin-patch-halloween-trail/.

