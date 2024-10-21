IN PICTURES: Halloween event brings season to a close at Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park

The award-winning Yorkshire coast attraction which this year received both the ‘Best in Category’ accolade in Filey in Bloom, and Gold in Yorkshire in Bloom, will end the year with a spooktacular Halloween-themed half-term event.
It has been a busy year for the park which opened its brand new ‘Reptile Realm’ in July – home to a 14f foot Python, a baby Caiman alligator, a giant tortoise and several species of lizard.
Animal manager Chris Holah said: “The reptile house was opened at the start of the summer holidays and has been a big hit with the visitors, showing some more exotic species in spacious custom designed enclosures.
“All of our Halloween decorations are up and we have a Halloween treasure hunt running until November 3 when we close for the season.
“The decorations are 'family friendly' and are fun and spooky rather than scary!”
To find out more or to plan a visit go to: https://www.fileybirdgarden.com/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.