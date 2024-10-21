Filey Bird Garden and Animal ParkFiley Bird Garden and Animal Park
IN PICTURES: Halloween event brings season to a close at Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park

By Louise French
Published 21st Oct 2024, 16:06 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 16:07 BST
A fantastic half-term Halloween event will bring a successful season to a close at Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park.

The award-winning Yorkshire coast attraction which this year received both the ‘Best in Category’ accolade in Filey in Bloom, and Gold in Yorkshire in Bloom, will end the year with a spooktacular Halloween-themed half-term event.

It has been a busy year for the park which opened its brand new ‘Reptile Realm’ in July – home to a 14f foot Python, a baby Caiman alligator, a giant tortoise and several species of lizard.

Animal manager Chris Holah said: “The reptile house was opened at the start of the summer holidays and has been a big hit with the visitors, showing some more exotic species in spacious custom designed enclosures.

“All of our Halloween decorations are up and we have a Halloween treasure hunt running until November 3 when we close for the season.

“The decorations are 'family friendly' and are fun and spooky rather than scary!”

To find out more or to plan a visit go to: https://www.fileybirdgarden.com/

Rowan Stocks checking the Guinea pig

Rowan Stocks checking the Guinea pig Photo: Richard Ponter

Witch parking only!

Witch parking only! Photo: Richard Ponter

Ghoulish goings on at Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park

Ghoulish goings on at Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park Photo: Richard Ponter

Relaxing in the sunshine...

Relaxing in the sunshine... Photo: Richard Ponter

