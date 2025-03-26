IN PICTURES: Hatton College in Scarborough celebrates 10th anniversary

For the past decade, Hatton College in Scarborough has been a beacon of excellence in the world of performing arts education.

Offering the prestigious BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing Arts Practice – an equivalent to three A Levels – the college has become a standout institution for aspiring performers.

With a 100% pass rate, Hatton College has earned its place at the forefront of arts education, setting students on a path to success in one of the most competitive industries.

What sets Hatton College apart is not just its academic success, but its unwavering commitment to preparing students for real-world careers.

Each year, all students graduate with the skills and confidence needed to go straight into work within the performing arts industry or continue their training at some of the most prestigious stage schools or universities in the country.

This impressive track record is a testament to the college’s dedication to student success.

The college’s ethos centres on offering an inclusive, dynamic, and holistic training experience.

Students at Hatton College are taught by industry professionals who bring real-world expertise to the studio.

These seasoned educators don’t just teach; they mentor, inspire and provide invaluable insights into the demands of a career in performing arts.

The college is proud to be linked with The Stephen Joseph Theatre In The Round and the faculty includes renowned teachers including Stewart Arnold, Mark Webb, Chris Clark, Jack Storm, Damian Jackosn and Martin Howland – all leading names in their chosen genre.

This unique combination of industry experience and academic rigour ensures that students graduate not just with qualifications, but with the practical knowledge and connections they need to thrive in the industry.

At Hatton College, students receive training in a wide array of performance styles.

Whether it’s jazz, ballet, tap, commercial, lyrical, singing, acting, musical theatre, or even Bollywood, students are equipped with a versatile skill set that allows them to shine in any performance setting.

This diverse curriculum ensures that every student can find their voice and develop their unique talents, regardless of their individual interests.

Hatton College alumni have taken their talents worldwide, performing on cruise ships, in film productions, pantomimes, and musicals.

As Hatton College celebrates its 10th anniversary, it looks back with pride at its remarkable achievements and forward with anticipation for the future.

With each graduating class, the college continues to shape the next generation of performers, helping them unlock their full potential and take their first steps into the world of professional performance.

For students passionate about the arts and determined to succeed, Hatton College remains the premier destination for a comprehensive, industry-focused education.

Here’s to another 10 years of excellence, success, and artistic brilliance.

