IN PICTURES: Heat one of Scarborough's Search for a Star an ‘amazing’ success

In the end, seven lucky contestants made it through to the final in December.

Organiser Devan Kellett, owner of Kellett’s Performing Arts, said: “The first heat of Scarborough’s Search for a Star went down amazingly.

"The standard was so high that judges found it incredibly tough to decide — every act shone like a star.

"The support and energy in the room was infectious.

"It felt incredible to see how a competition like this can bring out such confidence.

"We even had acts who didn’t make it through last year return stronger than ever — and they absolutely smashed it into the final. This is exactly why we do it.”

The next heat takes place on October 5 at the Roscoe Rooms, and there are still spaces available.

Co-organiser Tyler Smith said he is looking forward to the grand final at Scarborough College on December 6, where last year’s winners will also return to perform.

He said: “It’s going to be an epic evening!

“The event wouldn’t be possible without the support of local businesses.

"A huge thank you goes to Filey Café, SWC, Newby Dental, and PQA for helping make this competition such a success.”

1 . Search For a Star at The Roscoe Rooms Tyler and Devan ready for the show Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Search for a Star at The Roscoe Rooms Competitors gave it their all Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Search For a Star at The Roscoe Rooms Lamorna ready to audition Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Search for a Star at The Roscoe Rooms Performing on the guitar Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales