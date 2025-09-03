Contestants and judges line upplaceholder image
Contestants and judges line up

IN PICTURES: Heat one of Scarborough's Search for a Star an ‘amazing’ success

By Louise French
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 16:54 BST
Organisers of the Scarborough Search for a Star competition have hailed the first heat an ‘amazing’ success.

In the end, seven lucky contestants made it through to the final in December.

Organiser Devan Kellett, owner of Kellett’s Performing Arts, said: “The first heat of Scarborough’s Search for a Star went down amazingly.

"The standard was so high that judges found it incredibly tough to decide — every act shone like a star.

"The support and energy in the room was infectious.

"It felt incredible to see how a competition like this can bring out such confidence.

"We even had acts who didn’t make it through last year return stronger than ever — and they absolutely smashed it into the final. This is exactly why we do it.”

The next heat takes place on October 5 at the Roscoe Rooms, and there are still spaces available.

To apply, follow the link online or find Scarborough’s Search for a Star on Facebook.

Co-organiser Tyler Smith said he is looking forward to the grand final at Scarborough College on December 6, where last year’s winners will also return to perform.

He said: “It’s going to be an epic evening!

“The event wouldn’t be possible without the support of local businesses.

"A huge thank you goes to Filey Café, SWC, Newby Dental, and PQA for helping make this competition such a success.”

Tyler and Devan ready for the show

1. Search For a Star at The Roscoe Rooms

Tyler and Devan ready for the show Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Competitors gave it their all

2. Search for a Star at The Roscoe Rooms

Competitors gave it their all Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Lamorna ready to audition

3. Search For a Star at The Roscoe Rooms

Lamorna ready to audition Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Performing on the guitar

4. Search for a Star at The Roscoe Rooms

Performing on the guitar Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:OrganisersScarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice