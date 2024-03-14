IN PICTURES: Here are 11 new houses for sale in and around Scarborough

Here are 11 of the newest additions to the market in Scarborough.
1. Cambridge Street, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Allsop with a guide price of £55,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Murchison Street, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £145,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Caburn Close, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £115,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Chestnut Bank, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £210,000. Photo: Zoopla