IN PICTURES: Here are 11 new houses for sale in and around Scarborough

If you are thinking of purchasing a new property then it is well worth checking out the latest editions to the market.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 14th Mar 2024, 13:31 GMT

Here are 11 of the newest additions to the market in Scarborough.

For more information, the properties can be found on the Zoopla website here.

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Allsop with a guide price of £55,000.

1. Cambridge Street, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Allsop with a guide price of £55,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £145,000.

2. Murchison Street, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £145,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £115,000.

3. Caburn Close, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £115,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £210,000.

4. Chestnut Bank, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £210,000. Photo: Zoopla

