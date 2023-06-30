News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 11 of the best dog-friendly bars, cafes and pubs in Scarborough, as chosen by you

The Scarborough News asked its readers where their favourite dog-friendly bars, cafes and pubs in and around the town were, and these are the results.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:26 BST

Scarborough is blessed with a large variety of dog-friendly bars, cafes and pubs, this selection is only a few of the many dog-friendly businesses in the town.

Let us know where your favourite place to go with your dog is!

One Facebook user said: "Top of Olympia arcade. Sea view and my dog gets a big bowl of water. And I drink my pints. Sea view. Perfect 👍"

1. Olympia Leisure

One Facebook user said: "Top of Olympia arcade. Sea view and my dog gets a big bowl of water. And I drink my pints. Sea view. Perfect 👍" Photo: Richard Ponter

BellyRub Beer is located on Victoria Road. One Facebook user said: " so welcoming for pooches!"

2. The BellyRub

BellyRub Beer is located on Victoria Road. One Facebook user said: " so welcoming for pooches!" Photo: Richard Ponter

One Facebook user said: "Seven Coffee Shop & Eatery on York place Is amazing too lovely staff and delicious food and drink also dog friendly 🙂"

3. Seven Coffee Shop & Eatery

One Facebook user said: "Seven Coffee Shop & Eatery on York place Is amazing too lovely staff and delicious food and drink also dog friendly 🙂" Photo: Google

One Facebook user said that the Grind Coffee Shop, located on St. Nicholas Street, was "100% the best".

4. Grind Coffee Shop

One Facebook user said that the Grind Coffee Shop, located on St. Nicholas Street, was "100% the best". Photo: Richard Ponter

