IN PICTURES: Here are 11 of the best dog-friendly bars, cafes and pubs in Scarborough, as chosen by you

The Scarborough News asked its readers where their favourite dog-friendly bars, cafes and pubs in and around the town were, and these are the results.
Scarborough is blessed with a large variety of dog-friendly bars, cafes and pubs, this selection is only a few of the many dog-friendly businesses in the town.
Let us know where your favourite place to go with your dog is!
1. Olympia Leisure
One Facebook user said: "Top of Olympia arcade. Sea view and my dog gets a big bowl of water. And I drink my pints. Sea view. Perfect 👍" Photo: Richard Ponter
2. The BellyRub
BellyRub Beer is located on Victoria Road. One Facebook user said: " so welcoming for pooches!" Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Seven Coffee Shop & Eatery
One Facebook user said: "Seven Coffee Shop & Eatery on York place Is amazing too lovely staff and delicious food and drink also dog friendly 🙂" Photo: Google
4. Grind Coffee Shop
One Facebook user said that the Grind Coffee Shop, located on St. Nicholas Street, was "100% the best". Photo: Richard Ponter