News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
Some of the Whitby area pubs included in the 2024 CAMRA Good Beer Guide.Some of the Whitby area pubs included in the 2024 CAMRA Good Beer Guide.
Some of the Whitby area pubs included in the 2024 CAMRA Good Beer Guide.

IN PICTURES: Here are 11 of the Whitby area pubs who made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

Seen as a yardstick for quality, the CAMRA Good Beer Guide is very much a badge of honour for all landlords lucky enough to be listed.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:31 BST

The Good Beer Guide, published annually by CAMRA, helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.

As well as covering 396 of the best pubs across Yorkshire, it keeps track of brewery numbers, and notes a net loss of 13 breweries.

Here, we take a look at the pubs across Whitby and the surrounding villages which have made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024.

Visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/ to order The Good Beer Guide 2024.

The Quirky Den, Grape Lane, Whitby.

1. CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

The Quirky Den, Grape Lane, Whitby. Photo: Duncan Atkins

Photo Sales
Little Angel, Whitby.

2. CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

Little Angel, Whitby. Photo: Duncan Atkins

Photo Sales
Arch and Abbey, Skinner Street, Whitby.

3. CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

Arch and Abbey, Skinner Street, Whitby. Photo: Duncan Atkins

Photo Sales
Whitby Brewery.

4. CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

Whitby Brewery. Photo: Duncan Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WhitbyCAMRAYorkshire