IN PICTURES: Here are 11 of the Whitby area pubs who made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

Seen as a yardstick for quality, the CAMRA Good Beer Guide is very much a badge of honour for all landlords lucky enough to be listed.

The Good Beer Guide, published annually by CAMRA, helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.

As well as covering 396 of the best pubs across Yorkshire, it keeps track of brewery numbers, and notes a net loss of 13 breweries.

Here, we take a look at the pubs across Whitby and the surrounding villages which have made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024.

Visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/ to order The Good Beer Guide 2024.

1 . CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 The Quirky Den, Grape Lane, Whitby. Photo: Duncan Atkins Photo Sales

2 . CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 Little Angel, Whitby. Photo: Duncan Atkins Photo Sales

3 . CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 Arch and Abbey, Skinner Street, Whitby. Photo: Duncan Atkins Photo Sales

4 . CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 Whitby Brewery. Photo: Duncan Atkins Photo Sales