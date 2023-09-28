IN PICTURES: Here are 11 of the Whitby area pubs who made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024
Seen as a yardstick for quality, the CAMRA Good Beer Guide is very much a badge of honour for all landlords lucky enough to be listed.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:31 BST
The Good Beer Guide, published annually by CAMRA, helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.
As well as covering 396 of the best pubs across Yorkshire, it keeps track of brewery numbers, and notes a net loss of 13 breweries.
Here, we take a look at the pubs across Whitby and the surrounding villages which have made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024.
Visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/ to order The Good Beer Guide 2024.
