IN PICTURES: Here are 11 photos from Stepney Hill Farm's Lambing Experience in Scarborough
Stepney Hill Farm invited Scarborough News photographer Richard Ponter to their Lambing Experience to take pictures of their adorable lambs.
The Lambing Experience is running until Tuesday May 23.
Stepney Hill Farm also have regular school visits throughout the year with country trust and we are also are holding lambing experiences for lots of school, charities and care homes.
Check out the images below!
