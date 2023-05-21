News you can trust since 1882
Check out these images from the Lambing Experience!

IN PICTURES: Here are 11 photos from Stepney Hill Farm's Lambing Experience in Scarborough

Stepney Hill Farm invited Scarborough News photographer Richard Ponter to their Lambing Experience to take pictures of their adorable lambs.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 21st May 2023, 09:00 BST

The Lambing Experience is running until Tuesday May 23.

Stepney Hill Farm also have regular school visits throughout the year with country trust and we are also are holding lambing experiences for lots of school, charities and care homes.

Check out the images below!

Kye Tyson with Dad Ashley on the farm.

1. Stepney Hill Farm Lambing Experience

Kye Tyson with Dad Ashley on the farm. Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying the afternoon cuddling the lambs.

2. Stepney Hill Farm Lambing Experience

Enjoying the afternoon cuddling the lambs. Photo: Richard Ponter

Visitors get to feed the lambs and have a cuddle.

3. Stepney Hill Farm Lambing Experience

Visitors get to feed the lambs and have a cuddle. Photo: Richard Ponter

It is the perfect way to spend time with your family!

4. Stepney Hill Farm Lambing Experience

It is the perfect way to spend time with your family! Photo: Richard Ponter

