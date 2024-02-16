The boat is for sale with Nationwide Business Sales with a guide price of £195,000.

The boat underwent a complete renovation in 2019, and was built from 1930 steel construction and took part in operation dynamo, Dunkirk rescuing over 1,200 soldiers.

It is registered as a national historic ship and is a member of the association Dunkirk little ships and is still fully seaworthy with all electrical and mechanical items renewed.

Today, Regal Lady – ‘The Dunkirk Experience’ is a successful tourist attraction which is also used as a bar and an event destination. It is situated at Scarborough’s South Bay Marina.

As the first hospitality venue within the marina, Regal Lady is the place to be in this picturesque famous seaside town and the mooring also has the benefit of being able to offer seating on the pier, for up to 60 people.

The ‘Regal Lady’ has three decks, with a bar, customer toilets and seating throughout.

Currently operating from Easter through October and during the day only, there is a significant opportunity to utilise the ‘Regal Lady’ for events and private functions throughout the whole year.

Check out the listing on Zoopla here.

1 . The Regal Lady for sale in Scarborough The Regal Lady boat and tourist attraction with a bar is for sale in Scarborough. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . The Regal Lady for sale in Scarborough The Regal Lady boat and tourist attraction with a bar is for sale in Scarborough. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . The Regal Lady for sale in Scarborough The Regal Lady boat and tourist attraction with a bar is for sale in Scarborough. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . The Regal Lady for sale in Scarborough The Regal Lady boat and tourist attraction with a bar is for sale in Scarborough. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales