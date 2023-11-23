IN PICTURES: Here are 11 properties for sale in and around Bridlington new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 11 new properties that are for sale in and around Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Greame Road, Bridlington
This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £210,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington
This seven bedroom and eight bathroom town house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £395,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Wilsthorpe, Bridlington
This two bedroom and one bathroom mobile/park home is for sale with Holihomes with a guide price of £62,950. Photo: Zoopla
4. Burton Fleming, Driffield
This three bedroom and two bathroom cottage is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £225,000. Photo: Zoopla