IN PICTURES: Here are 11 properties for sale in and around Bridlington new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT

Here we take a look at 11 new properties that are for sale in and around Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £210,000.

1. Greame Road, Bridlington

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £210,000. Photo: Zoopla

This seven bedroom and eight bathroom town house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £395,000.

2. Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington

This seven bedroom and eight bathroom town house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £395,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom mobile/park home is for sale with Holihomes with a guide price of £62,950.

3. Wilsthorpe, Bridlington

This two bedroom and one bathroom mobile/park home is for sale with Holihomes with a guide price of £62,950. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom cottage is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £225,000.

4. Burton Fleming, Driffield

This three bedroom and two bathroom cottage is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £225,000. Photo: Zoopla

